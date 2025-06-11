Damaged Train For BSF Jawans Row: Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Suspension Of 4 Officials | Watch Video

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel heading to Amarnath Yatra duty were in for a rude shock when the train allocated to them turned out to be in a deplorable state. The train, meant to transport the team from Udaipur in Tripura to Jammu, was found to be filthy and in a dilapidated condition, sparking a political controversy. However, the Railway not only replaced the train, but also suspended four officials responsible for this, informed Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The BSF team had specifically requested a train with adequate amenities, including AC coaches and proper facilities, to ensure a comfortable journey for their personnel. However, the train that arrived was in stark contrast to their expectations. The coaches were dirty, with broken windows and doors, malfunctioning electrical fittings, and unusable toilets. Cockroaches and dirt were rampant, making the conditions unbearable for the troops.

The incident quickly went viral, with a video showcasing the train's conditions sparking outrage. The Congress party seized the opportunity to criticize the government, with spokesperson Shama Mohamed stating, "This is what happens when the government's entire focus is on PR for a few flashy trains, while the masses are forced to travel like animals." The opposition party's remarks have added fuel to the fire, making this a contentious political issue.

On the other hand, the Youth Wing of the Indian National Congress wrote, "Has insulting the country's soldiers become the priority of the Modi government? BSF jawans are being sent from Tripura to Kashmir… but the train in which they were sent would put anyone to shame."

Congress party took to its official handle and wrote "Modi's Luxury vs. Soldiers' Misery"

Following the incident, four officers were suspended by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, reported news agency ANI.

"Action was taken on this yesterday itself. The train's rake was changed. Four officers who were responsible for this have been suspended," Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The BSF clarified the incident when asked about reports of 1,200 BSF personnel refusing to travel for deployment for the Amarnath Yatra and said, "A few coaches of the train initially allotted to our jawans were in poor condition. The issue was brought to the attention of Indian Railways through an official letter. Following this, a replacement train was arranged. The jawans will now continue their journey."

The video sparked massive outrage among the public. A user on X shared the video and wrote, "It is with great regret that I have to say that what kind of train has been provided by the Indian Railways to those soldiers who are going to provide security for the Amarnath Yatra, who had defeated the enemies of the country in #BSF Sindoor."

The Amarnath Yatra will be conducted for 38 days and is scheduled to end on August 9.



The Centre has ordered the deployment of a total of 581 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel, for the conduct of the yatra.