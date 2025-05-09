'Dance of the Hillary' Virus: Pakistan-Linked Cyber Attack Targets Indians - All You Need To Know

Despite facing major setbacks in the ongoing conflict with India, Pakistan is reportedly attempting to launch a cyber offensive targeting Indian citizens through social media platforms. Intelligence agencies have issued a high alert, warning the public against opening unknown files or links that may be used in a coordinated cyber attack.

As Indian Armed Forces continue precision strikes on terror hubs across Pakistan—including major cities like Islamabad—the neighbouring nation has reportedly initiated a cyber campaign in retaliation. According to officials, Pakistan is using platforms like WhatsApp, email, Facebook, and Telegram to distribute malware aimed at compromising sensitive information and financial data.

One such malware, identified as the "Dance of the Hillary" virus, is being circulated in the form of video files or documents. Security experts warn that once activated, the virus can severely damage mobile devices or computers, potentially giving hackers access to confidential data, including bank credentials.

The virus is said to arrive via suspicious links or attachments, particularly those with file names ending in .exe such as tasksche.exe. Authorities are urging users to avoid clicking on or opening any unknown files, especially from unfamiliar sources.

Meanwhile, India has responded strongly to Pakistan’s recent military aggression. The Indian Armed Forces have successfully destroyed several terror camps, neutralised drones and missiles, and caused significant damage in targeted Pakistani cities. Pakistan, reeling from the impact, has reportedly imposed a national lockdown.

Citizens are advised to stay alert, avoid spreading unverified information, and report suspicious cyber activity to the authorities.