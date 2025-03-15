The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday celebrated Holi with the workers of his party at his official residence in Patna. During the Holi celebration, he threatened a policeman and asked him to dance to the song that would be played, or he would be "suspended".

The video of the incident went viral. In the video, the RJD leader was seen ordering the cop to dance, saying, "Ae sipahi, ae Deepak, ek gana bajayenge uspe tumko thumka lagana hai. Bura mat mano Holi hai. Aaj nahi thumka lagaoge toh suspend kar diye jaoge. Bura matt mano Holi hai! (Hey, Deepak, a song will be played, and you will have to dance. Don't feel bad, it's Holi. If you don't dance today, you will be suspended. Don’t feel bad, it’s Holi)"

Yadav’s actions during the event drew flak from leaders across party lines, with the BJP, Congress, and JD(U) slamming Lalu Yadav’s son, saying that RJD believes in “jungle raj” and if they come to power, they would violate the law and make protectors of law dance.

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Like father, like son. First, the father - as the then CM used to make law dance to his tunes and turn Bihar into a jungle raj. Now, the son, despite being out of power, attempts to make laws and protectors of law dance to his tunes through threats and pressure. He threatens Police personnel with suspension if he doesn't dance. This shows that RJD believes in jungle raj...If they come to power even by mistake, they would violate law and make protectors of law dance...This is a trailer. So, it is important to keep them away from power..."

Further, JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said,"'Jungleraaj' has ended, but Yuvraj of Lalu Yadav is threatening a policeman about the consequences if he (the policeman) will not comply with what he is instructing (to dance). Bihar has now changed. Be it Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav or any of the family members of Lalu Yadav - they need to understand that such acts have no place in the environment of this changing Bihar."

In addition, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "... RJD's culture is to flout the law, make fun of people in constitutional posts, insult the Constitution repeatedly, and demoralise people. The ideology and values of people who have been in RJD will never change."

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, "What do I say about that?... Everybody celebrates Holi in their own way..."

The Bihar assembly elections are due later this year. The state is currently under the leadership of JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar.

(with agencies' inputs)