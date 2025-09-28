A video of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Amar Preet Singh dancing to the popular track “Hawan Karenge” has set social media abuzz. The clip, shared by a social media user, has already garnered thousands of views and reactions across platforms.

In the footage, the IAF chief can be seen stepping to the beat of “Hawan Karenge”, embracing the rhythm with surprising ease and confidence. Users online have described the moment as “unexpected”, “refreshing”, and even “iconic”, with the hashtag #DanceToBantaHai.

IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jNLGQbQDfV — sumit jha (@sumitjh66117264) September 28, 2025

Sharing the video on social media platform X, the user wrote, "IAF Chief Amar Preet Singh after destroying 11 Air bases and multiple fighter jets of Pakistan."

What Was Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was India’s calibrated response to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives in April.

“We have five confirmed kills and one large aircraft, which could be either an ELINT aircraft or an AEW & C aircraft, which was taken on at a distance of about 300 km. This is, actually, the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about,” the Air Force chief said.

The operation targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), eliminating over a hundred militants, according to defence sources. The offensive was executed with a blend of air-launched cruise missiles, electronic warfare assets, and real-time surveillance, ensuring minimal civilian harm while delivering maximum strategic impact.

The Russian-origin S-400 air defence system played a pivotal role in neutralising airborne threats during the operation. The system was credited with the aerial kills, including the downing of the AWACS aircraft, which posed a significant intelligence and coordination threat to Indian forces.

The IAF’s strikes were not limited to aerial engagements. Ground targets, including key Pakistani airbases such as Bholari and Rahim Yar Khan, were hit with precision munitions. Intelligence inputs from satellite imagery, local media, and electronic intercepts enabled the IAF to verify the destruction of terror infrastructure and military assets.

The operation also showcased India’s integrated defence architecture, with the Army and Navy providing coordinated support. The use of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, loitering munitions, and advanced drones added depth to the campaign, which unfolded over four days and forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire.

Operation Sindoor marks a significant evolution in India’s deterrence strategy, combining technological superiority with operational restraint.