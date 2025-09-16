Danish PM Mette Frederiksen Calls PM Modi, Discusses Bilateral Trade, Ukraine War, EU FTA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and the two leaders discussed bilateral trade and issues of regional and global importance. The Prime Minister's Office said that issues like bilateral trade, investment, innovation and water management were also discussed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen today. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership across sectors such as trade, investment, innovation, energy, water management, food processing and sustainable development," said the PMO.

Taking to X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Had a very good conversation with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen of Denmark today. We reaffirmed our strong commitment to strengthening our Green Strategic Partnership and to an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. Conveyed best wishes for Denmark’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Also discussed our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine."

Prime Minister Frederiksen said that she emphasised on global cooperation during the call. "We reaffirmed the strength of our relations and Green Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on global challenges. I emphasized the importance of cooperation, also on addressing global consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine," said the Danish PM's office.

According to India's PMO, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for the success of Denmark’s ongoing Presidency of the Council of the European Union and non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council.

"The leaders also discussed issues of regional and global importance. PM reiterated India’s consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and early restoration of peace and stability. Prime Minister Frederiksen reaffirmed Denmark’s strong support for the conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU Free Trade Agreement at the earliest, and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026," said the PMO in its statement.