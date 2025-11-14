Daraundha Election Result 2025: The BJP fielded Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh, whereas the CPI(ML)(L) issued its ticket to Amarnath Yadav. Polling for the Bihar Assembly election took place in two phases, with 121 constituencies voting on Nov. 6, and 122 constituencies voting on Nov. 11, 2025.

Daraundha voted on Nov. 6. Bihar went to the polls as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sought another term with the Janata Dal (United) as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The INDIA alliance, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, contested against the NDA across the state.

The third key candidate in the fray was Madhusudan Singh of the Bahujan Samaj Party. Other candidates included Balendra Kumar Ray, Gudiya Devi, and Satyandra Yadav of the Jan Suraaj Party, as well as Brij Bihari Ray of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. These candidates were part of the ballot alongside the two principal contenders.

Voting in Daraundha was held on Nov. 6 as part of phase one of the Bihar Assembly election. The constituency participated in the polling schedule set for phase one across the state.

In the 2020 assembly polls, Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat. He garnered 71,934 votes, including general and postal ballots. The runner-up was Amarnath Yadav of the CPI(ML)(L), who got 60,614 votes. Daraundha had a total electorate of 319,225 in 2020.

A total of 1.63 lakh votes were polled in that election, based on general and postal vote figures. This time, the BJP fielded Karnjeet Singh Alias Vyas Singh, and the CPI(ML)(L) nominated Amarnath Yadav as part of the broader contest between the NDA and the INDIA alliance.

Candidates from the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, the Jan Suraaj Party and several independent candidates were also in the fray.