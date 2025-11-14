Advertisement
Darbhanga Rural Election Result 2025: JD(U)’s Rajesh Kumar Wins Against RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav

Darbhanga Rural, an important assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, was won by RJD in 2020

|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 08:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Darbhanga Rural Election Result 2025: JD(U)'s Rajesh Kumar Wins Against RJD's Lalit Kumar Yadav

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Darbhanga Rural assembly constituency, JD(U)’s Rajesh Kumar Mandal won with 18392 votes against RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav.

Darbhanga Rural, an important assembly constituency in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, was won by RJD in 2020. Lalit Kumar Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal narrowly defeated JD(U) candidate Faraz Fatmi by 2,141 votes, highlighting a closely contested battle in the region.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.
 

