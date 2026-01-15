Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006892https://zeenews.india.com/india/darbhanga-s-last-queen-kamsundari-devi-who-gifted-600-kg-gold-to-army-during-1962-war-passes-away-3006892.html
NewsIndiaDarbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Gifted 600 Kg Gold To Army During 1962 War, Passes Away
DARBHANGA RAJ

Darbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Gifted 600 Kg Gold To Army During 1962 War, Passes Away

In the closing chapter of a storied royal legacy, Maharani Kamasundari Devi, last ruler of the Darbhanga Raj, passed away at 96, marking the end of an era.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Darbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Gifted 600 Kg Gold To Army During 1962 War, Passes AwayImage Credit: ( X )

Patna: Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the third and only surviving wife of Maharaj Kameshwar Singh and the last ruler of the Darbhanga Raj, passed away on Monday at her residence, Kalyani Niwas, in Darbhanga. She was 96 and had been unwell for several months. With her passing, a chapter closely tied to one of India’s most prominent royal lineages has come to an end.

As per TOI reports, the final rites were conducted at the Shyama Mai Temple complex within the royal estate, in accordance with long-established traditions of the Darbhanga royal family. Several senior political leaders attended the ceremonies, including JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and social welfare minister Madan Sahni, who also conveyed their condolences.

Maharani Kamasundari Devi was married to Maharaj Kameshwar Singh in 1940 as his third wife. His earlier marriages were to Maharani Rajlakshmi Devi and Maharani Kameshwari Priya Devi. The Maharaj passed away in 1962, while Rajlakshmi Devi died in 1976. Kameshwari Priya Devi had died earlier, in the same year as Kamasundari Devi’s marriage to the Maharaj.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite being childless, the Maharani played a significant role in safeguarding and carrying forward the legacy of the Darbhanga Raj following the Maharaj’s death. Her quiet stewardship helped preserve the traditions, institutions and values associated with the royal household, even as she largely remained away from public life.

Maharaj Kameshwar Singh did not have children from any of his three marriages. To safeguard the continuation of the Darbhanga estate’s religious, cultural and philanthropic commitments, Maharani Kamasundari Devi later named Kumar Kapileshwar Singh a member of the extended Darbhanga royal family from a collateral branch as the trustee of the Darbhanga Raj.

THE END OF AN ERA, KNOW ABOUT THE HISTORY OF ROYAL FAMILY

Dignity, Duty And Learning

Widely respected for her quiet dignity and preference for staying away from public attention, Maharani Kamasundari Devi channelled her efforts into strengthening institutions. Following the Maharaj’s death, she established the Kalyani Foundation in his memory and also set up a library bearing his name. Today, the library houses more than 15,000 books, underlining the Darbhanga Raj’s long-standing association with education and intellectual pursuit.

“Brought A Centuries Old Legacy To A Close”

Although she largely remained out of the public spotlight, her stewardship came to symbolise the enduring values of a royal household known for its sustained contributions to education, culture and national service. With her passing, a final personal link to the Darbhanga Maharajs comes to an end, a lineage whose influence once stretched well beyond Mithila and played a role in shaping modern India.

Darbhanga’s Enduring Gift To Education

Beyond royal lineage alone, the Darbhanga family held a distinctive position in India’s public life through its consistent support for learning, culture and nation-building. Even before Independence, the estate emerged as one of the country’s leading patrons of education, donating land and resources for universities and colleges across eastern India. The family was instrumental in the establishment of Banaras Hindu University and extended significant support to Patna University, Allahabad University and several institutions in Darbhanga.

The rulers of Darbhanga were also among the earliest supporters of India’s freedom movement, offering financial assistance and organisational backing to national leaders at crucial junctures. Their support helped sustain early political mobilisation and public engagement during a formative phase of the struggle for independence.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pakistan Iran
Weapons, Refugees And 909 KM Border - Inside Iran's 'Destabilisation Plan'
US visa news
US To Pause Visa Processing For 75 Countries - Check Affected Nations
India-China ties
Can India Use Its Market Power To Gain Leverage In Border Talks With China?
US Iran Tensions 2026
Personnel Departing From US Air Base In Qatar, Iran Issues Warning -Key Points
Bengal Election 2026
Congress To Go Solo In Bengal? Most District Units Oppose Seat-Sharing
Technology
Watchdog Asks X To Set Up Minor Protection Measures For AI Chatbot Grok
United States
'France To Support Denmark's Sovereignty': Macron On Threat To Greenland
chineese manjha
Karnataka: Biker Dies After Throat Slit By Chinese Manjha On Makar Sankranti
Trump Greenland Plan
Trump Revives Greenland Push, Says US Needs It For 'National Security' And...
accident in jharkhand
Jharkhand: Three Killed, Two Injured In Powerful Explosion In Hazaribagh