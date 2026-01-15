Darbhanga’s Last Queen Kamsundari Devi, Who Gifted 600 Kg Gold To Army During 1962 War, Passes Away

Patna: Maharani Kamasundari Devi, the third and only surviving wife of Maharaj Kameshwar Singh and the last ruler of the Darbhanga Raj, passed away on Monday at her residence, Kalyani Niwas, in Darbhanga. She was 96 and had been unwell for several months. With her passing, a chapter closely tied to one of India’s most prominent royal lineages has come to an end.

As per TOI reports, the final rites were conducted at the Shyama Mai Temple complex within the royal estate, in accordance with long-established traditions of the Darbhanga royal family. Several senior political leaders attended the ceremonies, including JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha, BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi, and social welfare minister Madan Sahni, who also conveyed their condolences.

Maharani Kamasundari Devi was married to Maharaj Kameshwar Singh in 1940 as his third wife. His earlier marriages were to Maharani Rajlakshmi Devi and Maharani Kameshwari Priya Devi. The Maharaj passed away in 1962, while Rajlakshmi Devi died in 1976. Kameshwari Priya Devi had died earlier, in the same year as Kamasundari Devi’s marriage to the Maharaj.

Despite being childless, the Maharani played a significant role in safeguarding and carrying forward the legacy of the Darbhanga Raj following the Maharaj’s death. Her quiet stewardship helped preserve the traditions, institutions and values associated with the royal household, even as she largely remained away from public life.

Maharaj Kameshwar Singh did not have children from any of his three marriages. To safeguard the continuation of the Darbhanga estate’s religious, cultural and philanthropic commitments, Maharani Kamasundari Devi later named Kumar Kapileshwar Singh a member of the extended Darbhanga royal family from a collateral branch as the trustee of the Darbhanga Raj.

THE END OF AN ERA, KNOW ABOUT THE HISTORY OF ROYAL FAMILY

Dignity, Duty And Learning

Widely respected for her quiet dignity and preference for staying away from public attention, Maharani Kamasundari Devi channelled her efforts into strengthening institutions. Following the Maharaj’s death, she established the Kalyani Foundation in his memory and also set up a library bearing his name. Today, the library houses more than 15,000 books, underlining the Darbhanga Raj’s long-standing association with education and intellectual pursuit.

“Brought A Centuries Old Legacy To A Close”

Although she largely remained out of the public spotlight, her stewardship came to symbolise the enduring values of a royal household known for its sustained contributions to education, culture and national service. With her passing, a final personal link to the Darbhanga Maharajs comes to an end, a lineage whose influence once stretched well beyond Mithila and played a role in shaping modern India.

Darbhanga’s Enduring Gift To Education

Beyond royal lineage alone, the Darbhanga family held a distinctive position in India’s public life through its consistent support for learning, culture and nation-building. Even before Independence, the estate emerged as one of the country’s leading patrons of education, donating land and resources for universities and colleges across eastern India. The family was instrumental in the establishment of Banaras Hindu University and extended significant support to Patna University, Allahabad University and several institutions in Darbhanga.

The rulers of Darbhanga were also among the earliest supporters of India’s freedom movement, offering financial assistance and organisational backing to national leaders at crucial junctures. Their support helped sustain early political mobilisation and public engagement during a formative phase of the struggle for independence.