'DARE NOT apply henna on Hindu women': BJP MLA threatens Muslim mehendi artists, says 'they do LOVE JIHAD...'

Ahead of the Karva Chauth festival, members of the Hindu Mahasabha have warned of dire consequences if a Muslim artist applies henna on the hands of Hindu women in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. BJP MLA from Khatauli Vikram Saini said on Wednesday that Muslim youths opening mehndi shops have a different intention. They have 'love jihad' in their minds. Saini said, "They do love jihad under the guise of applying mehndi. Many such cases have come to the fore. My request to Hindu women is to either apply mehndi at home or in a Hindu artist's shop or beauty parlor."

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has opened 13 mehndi stalls. The VHP tasked its members to ensure that Muslim male make-up artists did not apply henna to the hands of Hindu women. They are verifying the details of Mehndi artists by checking their Aadhar cards. Hindu Mahasabha member Lokesh Saini said that this step is to save our brothers and sisters from falling prey to love jihad. He said, "Hindu women should approach those stall owners who understand the importance of Karva Chauth."

Let us tell you that in 2021, a similar incident was reported in Muzaffarnagar. An FIR was also registered against a group for taking out a march to ensure no Muslim applies henna to a Hindu client.