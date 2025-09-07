Daredevil Or Danger? Teen Tries Train Stunt To Snatch Phone, Sparks Outrage Online

Social media is flooded with unusual reels, but the problem begins when people put their lives at risk for a few likes. Dangerous stunts may cost lives, yet some seem to value attention over safety. A recent video, reportedly from a Mumbai local train, shows a boy, identified as Rahul Kumar Yadav, hanging dangerously with one foot inside the train and the other dragging along the platform, while a friend films him from the front gate.

Another boy is also seen hanging near the door, appearing completely unfazed by the risky act.

The exact location of the video is still not known, but it has raised serious concerns about safety. A small slip of the boy’s foot or an obstacle in his way could have caused a major accident. In the clip, he is mostly seen dragging his foot along the platform while hanging from the moving train. At one point, he even tries to grab a woman’s phone, but due to the train’s speed and distance, he fails to reach it.

The stunt has sparked anger online, with several users tagging Mumbai Police and railway authorities, urging them to take action against the boy in the video.

One person commented, “He might learn only when he grows into a responsible adult.”

Another said, “Find him and punish him so there are no repeat incidents.”

A third joked, “Typical guy from Kurla.”

Others were more serious: “They don’t think about their parents,” one user wrote. Another asked, “What do they even gain from this?”

One more added, “Even passengers on the train should step in and stop such acts.”

Since the video went viral, neither Mumbai Police nor Indian Railways has responded or taken any action against those involved in the stunt.

This isn’t the first time such videos have appeared online. Railway officials have repeatedly warned that these dangerous acts not only endanger the person performing them but also put other passengers at risk.