Daring Rescue Caught On Camera: Indian Army Saves Civilians, CRPF Jawans From Half-Collapsed Building In Flood-Hit Pathankot – Watch

Pathankot: Floods have brought life to a standstill in Punjab. Among the worst-hit districts is Pathankot. Water levels surged fast. Rivers overflowed. Roads vanished. In the middle of this chaos, Indian soldiers rose to the moment.

At Madhopur Headworks in Pathankot, a building stood surrounded by floodwaters. It was no longer stable. Walls had started cracking. The structure leaned to one side. Inside, civilians and CRPF personnel waited for help.

Indian Army Aviation launched a helicopter rescue operation early Wednesday morning. Pilots flew low. Waters raged below. The wind pulled at the rotors. Still, they kept control. The aircraft hovered. Then it touched down.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The rooftop beneath the helicopter was already half-collapsed. The building groaned under pressure. Timing was critical. There was no room for error. The soldiers acted quickly. One by one, people were pulled up and lifted out.

Every person was saved. Not one left behind. Just minutes after the last lift-off, the building gave way. The roof that had barely held the aircraft crumbled into the water.

The Army shared footage of the mission. The images showed more than machines in the sky. They showed courage. Soldiers held on to each other. They moved with focus. They did not stop until all were safe.

More than skill, the operation demanded nerve. The team braved poor visibility and unpredictable currents. The aircraft hovered close to electrical wires. The pilots maneuvered with precision. Onlookers watched in silence.

In its statement, the Indian Army said the mission needed “the highest level of flying skill and unmatched bravery”. Their words were not exaggerated.

Indian Army Aviation undertook a high-risk helicopter rescue operation, evacuating stranded civilians and #CRPF personnel from a building surrounded by raging floodwaters and at imminent risk of collapse at Madhopur Headworks, #Punjab. Braving challenging weather and rapidly… pic.twitter.com/8999qBrs0x — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2025

Pathankot is not alone. Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Taran Taran, Fazilka and Firozpur also face rising waters. Floods have swallowed fields and homes. Panic has spread.

Relief operations continue. The Army, the Border Security Force (BSF), the Punjab Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have joined hands. Boats are moving supplies. Teams are clearing blocked routes. Camps have been set up. Volunteers are working without pause.

Amid the disaster, there is a constant: the resolve to protect every life. This rescue stands as proof. Machines did not save people. People saved people.