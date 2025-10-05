Darjeeling Landslide Tragedy: 17 Dead, Homes Flattened, Roads Blocked- Key Updates

At least seventeen people have lost their lives in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district following a landslide in Mirik, officials confirmed on Saturday, as per the Hindustan Times. The massive landslide resulted in flattening homes, damaging roads, and leaving several remote hamlets cut off.

Here are the key updates:

- Last night, north Bengal’s Darjeeling received heavy rain, which led to landslides in areas including Mirik and Sukhia Pokhari. Police and local administration have started a rescue operation.



-Following the massive landslide and loss of lives, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP, and the District Magistrates and SPs of North Bengal. She is scheduled to visit the affected region tomorrow.



- The West Bengal Police said that landslides triggered have affected traffic movement on several roads, leaving people, including tourists, stranded. In a post on X, the West Bengal Police said, "Due to heavy rainfall last night, landslides have occurred on some roads in Darjeeling, affecting traffic movement. Our teams are working to clear the roads, and normal traffic is expected to resume shortly. Tourists who are stranded or require assistance may contact the Darjeeling Police Control Room at +91 91478 89078."



- National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed three teams at the disaster-hit Mirik area in Darjeeling subdivision of West Bengal, where torrential rains have unleashed widespread devastation and killed seven people. Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at many places.



- CM Mamata Banerjee expressed deep concern over the severe flooding in both North and South Bengal. She said, “Yesterday night there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into the Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused disasters,” she said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(Also Read: Bridge Collapse In Darjeeling As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides)



- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy rainfall in the Gangetic region of West Bengal. Authorities also cautioned that thunderstorms are very likely to occur at many places.



- President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. In a post on X, President Murmu said, "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."



- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a post on X and expressed his condolences. He wrote, "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

(With ANI, IANS inputs)