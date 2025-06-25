'Darkest Chapters In India’s Democratic History': PM Modi On 50 Years Of Emergency

As the 1975 Emergency marks its fiftieth year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called it one of the “darkest chapters in India’s democratic history.” He emphasized that this period saw the Constitution set aside, fundamental rights suspended, press freedom extinguished, and several political leaders, social workers, students, and ordinary citizens jailed.

In a post on X, Modi criticised the Congress government, stating that when Congress was in power, they placed democracy under arrest.

"On this day, the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution were set aside, fundamental rights were suspended, press freedom was extinguished and several political leaders, social workers, students and ordinary citizens were jailed. It was as if the Congress Government in power at that time placed democracy under arrest," the post read.