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Darkness, narrow gates, whistles: What investigators are probing in Kolkata pandal stampede

At least 19 people died in the stampede, including 13 women and a child. The incident occurred around 7.40 pm on Saptami, one of the busiest days of the Durga Puja festival.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 18, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Darkness, narrow gates, whistles: What investigators are probing in Kolkata pandal stampede
Image Credit: Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal witnessed a deadly stampede that claimed 19 lives, with lighting, narrow gates and whistle-blowing among the factors being examined. (Photo: ANI)

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