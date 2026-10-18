/Darkness, narrow gates, whistles: What investigators are probing in Kolkata pandal stampede

Kolkata: Nineteen people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata on Saturday (October 17) evening. Heavy rain, a surge of visitors and narrow entry and exit gates are among the factors investigators are investigating. Preliminary information also suggested that an announcement and whistles used by a private security agency may have contributed to the rush.
The dead included 13 women and a child, according to reports. The incident took place around 7.40 pm on Saptami, one of the busiest days of the Durga Puja festival.
The Kolkata Police said the stampede occurred near the exit gate in the Girish Park police station area because of heavy crowding during rain. The pandal was evacuated and closed to visitors, while police teams, fire brigade personnel, disaster management staff and medical teams were sent to the site.
The precise sequence of events is still under investigation. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said preliminary information suggested that an announcement by the puja committee had contributed to the rush. An initial statement by an assistant commissioner of police at the spot also referred to an announcement by a private security agency and the blowing of whistles.
An eyewitness whose daughter and granddaughter were taken to hospital described narrow gates and poor lighting at the venue. Speaking to news agency IANS, he said, “The entrance was very narrow, and the exit gate was also narrow. There was no lighting in the area.”
He said visitors had faced a queue of around 90 minutes and were in a hurry to enter because of the rain. “The area was very narrow. It was dark. There was not a single light. Two people fell due to the darkness,” he recounted.
The man said he had also fallen during the rush. He described seeing people piled over a girl and a boy and alleged that police personnel and volunteers were absent at the time.
Investigators will have to establish how the crowd moved near the exit, what was announced over the public-address system and whether the arrangements at the venue were adequate for the number of visitors.
Adhikari said members of the puja committee and the private security agency had been detained for questioning. He announced a fact-finding inquiry and said the investigation would examine the circumstances behind the deaths.
“I can't give a statement before the investigation is over, but I assure that proper investigation will be done with full transparency,” the chief minister told Zee 24 Ghanta over phone.
He also asked puja committees across the state to prepare for heavy rain and overcrowding, particularly at theme-based pandals that attract large numbers of visitors.
The Chorbagan pandal was handed over to forensic teams, the Special Task Force and fire brigade personnel for further examination, according to reports. Authorities are also working to identify the deceased and contact their families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased person. The injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.
In a statement posted by the Prime Minister’s Office, he said, “The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Kolkata, said he would postpone his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday (October 18) to visit the injured at the hospital. He also offered condolences to the families of those who died.
CM Adhikari announced Rs 25 lakh in assistance and a government job for the next of kin of each deceased person, along with Rs 5 lakh for each injured person, according to The Times of India and Hindustan Times.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee criticised the police and the state government following the incident. In a post on X, he wrote: “FIRST IN MY BLOODLINE! Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB. May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery.”
FIRST IN MY BLOODLINE! Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB. May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery. #DurgaPuja2026 #chorebagan— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) October 17, 2026
The West Bengal government issued two helpline numbers for people seeking information about those affected: 1800-345-5678 and 033-22141310.
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