/Datia bypoll defeat: BJP dissolves party unit in MP seat; sets up panel to review loss amid sabotage allegations

Rattled by a stinging electoral upset, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) moved swiftly on Tuesday, dissolving its entire Datia district organization less than 24 hours after losing the high-stakes Assembly by-election to the Congress. Madhya Pradesh BJP State Hemant Khandelwal dissolved its entire Datia district organisational committee with immediate effect following a review of the Datia Assembly bypoll results.
According to the party order, all district office-bearers, the district executive, mandal units, morchas, cells, projects, departments, and other organisational units in Datia have been relieved of their responsibilities with immediate effect.
The radical move follows an emergency high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at his official residence, attended by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, and key campaign managers.
The defeat hit the ruling party hard, particularly because Datia was considered a formidable stronghold. Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh clinched the seat with 6,016 votes, defeating BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari, who secured 60,741 votes. The Aazad Samaj Party’s Damodar Yadav played a spoiler role, pulling in 22,527 votes.
Tensions had simmered in the constituency even before polling day on July 30, sparked initially by friction over ticket distribution when former Home Minister Narottam Mishra was bypassed. Though Mishra publicly backed the party's choice and hit the campaign trail, open fissures remained.
Following the loss, defeated candidate Ashutosh Tiwari didn't mince words, directly accusing internal party members of working against the official nominee and handing the Congress a backdoor victory.
To get to the bottom of the rebellion and operational lapses, state chief Khandelwal has set up a two-member fact-finding committee comprising state General Secretary Gaurav Ranadive and senior leader Ambaram Karada.
“The two-member committee will analyze the reasons behind the election results by holding discussions with responsible office-bearers and senior leaders associated with the election and submit its report to Hemant Khandelwal,” state BJP media in-charge Ashish Usha Agrawal told IANS.
The committee’s report is expected to dictate the party's next steps, including possible disciplinary action against individuals found guilty of anti-party activities during the campaign.
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