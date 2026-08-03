Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Datia bypoll result explained: How BJP lost its stronghold and Congress pulled off a win

Datia bypoll result explained: How BJP lost its stronghold and Congress pulled off a win

The seat had fallen vacant after the Assembly membership of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was terminated following his conviction in a bank fraud case.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 01:54 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 01:54 AM IST
Datia bypoll result explained: How BJP lost its stronghold and Congress pulled off a win
Image Credit: In the previous BJP government, Narottam Mishra served as the state's home minister, though he lost the 2023 Assembly election. (Photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Alexandra Eala creates history, becomes first Filipino to win WTA singles title with DC Open triumph
2
3
4
5