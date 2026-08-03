/Datia bypoll result explained: How BJP lost its stronghold and Congress pulled off a win

New Delhi: The Congress retained the Datia Assembly seat after its candidate, Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh, defeated ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s nominee Ashutosh Tiwari by 6,016 votes. The bypoll did not change the BJP government's majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, but it was the first test of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership.
The seat had fallen vacant after the Assembly membership of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was terminated following his conviction in a bank fraud case.
The campaign witnessed several twists. Just a day before campaigning ended, the Congress suspended Bharti from its primary membership after differences within the party became public. Singh accused Bharti of trying to influence the election in collusion with the BJP, while latter claimed that the Congress candidate had close ties with senior BJP leader and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
Despite the public infighting, the grand old party built a lead from the third round of counting. At one stage, its advantage crossed 12,000 votes before narrowing in the final two rounds. The party nevertheless held on comfortably to win the seat.
The defeat also means the BJP has now lost the Datia Assembly segment for the second consecutive election. In the 2023 Assembly polls, Bharti had defeated Mishra. The bypoll offered the BJP an opportunity to reclaim the constituency, but the effort fell short.
The bypoll had no bearing on the survival of the Mohan Yadav government, but both parties invested considerable political energy in the campaign.
Chief Minister Yadav, newly appointed state BJP President Hemant Khandelwal, ministers and senior organisation leaders extensively campaigned. The BJP treated the contest as an important organisational challenge, while the Congress sought to combine local issues with criticism of the BJP's internal differences.
The BJP's decision to deny a ticket to Mishra dominated the campaign. He had been the constituency's most influential leader for nearly three decades.
His party dropped the six-time MLA from the constituency and fielded Ashutosh Tiwari, who was contesting his first Assembly election. The decision led to protests, resignations by some office-bearers and emotional scenes involving Mishra during the campaign. He later appealed to party workers to stay calm and actively campaigned for the BJP candidate.
Even after Mishra backed the BJP candidate, there was still uncertainty over how strongly his long-time supporters within the organisation would work for the new nominee.
Senior Madhya Pradesh journalist Deshdeep Saxena believes the change in candidature was one of the main reasons behind the result. “Denial of ticket to Narottam Mishra, his emotional speech on stage and the anger visible among party workers appear to be one of the reasons behind this result," he said.
According to him, the BJP organisation also did not appear fully united at the local level during the campaign. At the same time, he argued that the outcome cannot be explained only by the Mishra factor.
Political observers say the Datia verdict cannot be understood only through the BJP's candidate selection. Saxena said issues affecting farmers was another factor in rural areas, as in many other parts of Madhya Pradesh.
“People kept talking about the prices of fertilisers, seeds and diesel, as well as the problems faced by farmers, during the election,” he said.
According to him, the farmers’ protests in Bhopal and Delhi, the alleged Ayodhya donation theft and student protests also influenced the political mood during the campaign.
Senior journalist Nitendra Sharma offered another explanation. He said many people in Datia had not expected to vote again so soon.
“After Rajendra Bharti's membership ended, the bypoll was suddenly announced. A section of voters also felt that an election had been forced upon them," he said.
He believes the unexpected bypoll affected voter sentiment. Sharma also said the BJP relied on election management but that alone could not guarantee victory.
"The party brought in a candidate from outside. But the expected impact was not visible at the local level. Elections are not won only through management. A strong local organisation and the confidence of voters are equally important," he said.
The Congress campaign was far from smooth. During the closing days, the differences between Bharti and party Singh became public. A day before the counting, the party suspended the former from its primary membership.
Despite those developments, the Congress succeeded in retaining the constituency. It made the victory a bigger boost for the party leadership.
After the results, the BJP accepted the verdict and said it would examine what went wrong. Khandelwal said the party accepted the people's mandate with humility.
"The results will be reviewed and if any indiscipline or shortcomings are found at any level during the review, action will be taken accordingly," he said.
He added that the BJP had fought the election with full strength but could not win the seat because of certain circumstances.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, party insiders admitted that the result was a setback for the BJP.
"The Datia election result is a cause for concern. The party is still not internally united in the state. Reports of differences between the chief minister and senior leaders have reached the public. In this election, the party could not fight with the unity for which we are known. But in the BJP, we are all together. After reviewing this result, the future strategy will be decided," said a senior leader.
The result is also being analysed as a test for CM Yadav. He addressed several public meetings during the campaign, while Khandelwal, who recently took charge as state BJP president, also faced his first major organisational challenge. Deputy chief ministers, ministers, MLAs and senior party functionaries were deployed in Datia, but the party failed to regain the seat.
Saxena believes the outcome will not be treated as merely a local setback. “At a time when the BJP is facing political challenges at the national level as well, the Datia bypoll result could become a political challenge for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.
He added that the question of balancing the role of senior leaders and the present leadership within the party is likely to become more prominent after the bypoll.
The victory came as a morale booster for the Congress. Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Umang Singhar described the BJP's defeat as the result of "arrogance and ignoring public sentiment”.
He said the verdict showed that no one is above the people in a democracy and governments that ignore public opinion eventually face an answer from voters. He also credited the voters of Datia, the Samajwadi Party and party workers who supported the Congress campaign for the victory.
While the bypoll changes nothing in terms of numbers in the House, it has handed both parties plenty to examine. While the BJP will examine its organisational unity and local leadership after the defeat, the Congress has got confidence from retaining the seat despite internal differences.
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