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  • /Datia bypoll tightens as Congress edges ahead; Prashant Kishor maintains Bankipur lead

Datia bypoll tightens as Congress edges ahead; Prashant Kishor maintains Bankipur lead

According to the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Ghanshyam Singh has secured 17,290 votes and is leading by 833 votes. Ashutosh Tiwari has polled 16,457 votes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:18 PM IST
Datia bypoll tightens as Congress edges ahead; Prashant Kishor maintains Bankipur lead
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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