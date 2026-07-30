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Datia bypoll voting begins amid tight security, long queues seen at polling booths

Voting is underway in the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh amid tight security and long voter queues. Over 2.2 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the BJP-Congress contest.

Published: Jul 30, 2026, 09:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 09:46 AM IST
Datia bypoll voting begins amid tight security, long queues seen at polling booths
Image Credit: IANS. Voting underway in Datia.

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Datia bypoll voting begins amid tight security, long queues seen at polling booths
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