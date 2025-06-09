Daughter And Sister Of A Soldier, Now A Soldier Herself: How Himani Tomar’s Army Dream Came True

New Delhi: Retired Subedar Madhau Singh Tomar watched his daughter, Himani Tomar, don the Indian Army uniform as a reflection of his own legacy. The legacy has now been carried forward, not by a son, but by a daughter who turned dreams into discipline and service into pride.

Hailing from the small village of Chand Ka Pura in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, Himani Tomar has been commissioned as a lieutenant in the Indian Army. The milestone speaks volumes about her determination and a sense of duty.

Belonging to a family already steeped in the values of service and patriotism, Himani's journey was inspired by her roots. Her brother, Vikas Tomar, serves as a Lance Naik in the Indian Army. Now, she joins the ranks not by chance, but by choice.

While it is common to see sons follow their fathers into military service, it is far rarer and arguably more inspiring to see daughters break into this traditionally male-dominated field and flourish.

Himani’s academic journey began at Shanti Niketan School in Ambah, followed by her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jaura. Despite coming from a rural background, she consistently outshone expectations and proved that geography is no barrier when ambition is rooted deep.

Her dedication took her to the prestigious Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune, where she completed her nursing graduation. Her rigorous training, both academic and physical, came to fruition as she marched proudly during her Passing Out Parade at Captain Devashish Kirti Chakra Parade Ground, where she was officially commissioned as a Nursing Officer in the Indian Army.

A Proud Day for Chambal

In addition to personal triumph, her achievement is a proud moment for the entire Chambal region. Himani’s success sends a message to every girl from rural India that no dream is too big and no goal too distant if you have the courage to chase it.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by AFMC Director and Commandant Lieutenant General Pankaj P. Rao along with Brigadier Vandana Agnihotri and other senior military dignitaries. Himani’s family stood tall among the audience with their eyes glistening with pride.

Those who often doubt what women from small towns can achieve, Himani Tomar is an example for them. With her commissioning, she is stepped into history that will inspire a generation of daughters to believe that yes, they too can wear the uniform.