A heartwarming video emerged on asocial media showcasing a loveliest bond between a father and daughters. In a clip, two daughters shared a video with her father a dancing on famous song Chaudhary upon his arrival at home.

The clip, shared by the Instagram page "takarugang," has already garnered over 30 million views. Its text overlay reads, "2 betiyon ke papa."

The video shcased the apcial bod between th two daughter to their father, the girls welcome their father while performing the viral steps of the popular song Chaudhary by Amit Trivedi and Mame Khan. One of them takes his bag as he joins in.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The video has currently received around 3,502,500 likes, with viewers continuing to enjoy and share it. The best part of the video is the heartwarming moment when all three dance together.



