WHITE HOUSE

Day 3 Of Shutdown: White House Warns Of ‘Thousands’ Facing Layoffs As Government Stalemate Continues

The U.S. federal government remains in a partial shutdown, with agencies disrupted as Republicans and Democrats clash over funding.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2025, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The White House warned Thursday that "thousands" of federal workers could face layoffs if the government shutdown continues. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said officials are already preparing for potential job cuts, with the Office of Management and Budget reviewing which departments might be affected. 

Leavitt blamed Democrats for the stalemate, saying the talks wouldn’t be necessary if they had voted to keep the government open.

The White House also criticized Democrats, accusing them of “playing politics” over health care benefits for undocumented immigrants. 

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt questioned whether illegal immigrants should receive Medicare, arguing that the program is meant for the country’s most vulnerable, while claiming the Biden administration has allowed tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants to access free benefits.

President Donald Trump said he plans to meet with OMB Director Russ Vought to review programs recommended for cuts. 

In a social media post, Trump framed the shutdown as an “unprecedented opportunity” to reshape the federal government, suggesting it could help “Make America Great Again.” Meanwhile, the White House has begun pausing or canceling billions in funding for projects in Democratic-led states, according to CBS.

The federal government remains in a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed Wednesday’s midnight funding deadline, leaving several agencies without a budget. 

While essential services continue, many departments face disruptions as negotiations stall for over two days. Republicans say Democrats should approve a seven-week funding extension, while Democrats demand major concessions before supporting any measure, CNN reported.

