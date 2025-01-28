Amid escalating tensions surrounding the water quality of the Yamuna River, a fresh war of words has emerged between Delhi and Haryana. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Shilpa Shinde responded strongly to accusations made by Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who accused the Haryana government of releasing “poison” into the river.

Kejriwal's Accusations of 'Biological Warfare'

On Monday, Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Haryana government, claiming that the state was polluting the Yamuna’s raw water supply to Delhi.

Kejriwal compared the alleged pollution to “biological warfare” and warned that it could potentially lead to mass casualties in the capital city. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also weighed in on the matter, accusing Haryana of deliberately discharging industrial waste into the river, further fueling the political debate.

Delhi Jal Board CEO Denies Allegations

In response, Shilpa Shinde, CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, dismissed the allegations as “factually incorrect, without basis, and misleading.” In a formal letter to Delhi’s Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Shinde clarified that such claims were harmful not only to public confidence but also to interstate relations between Delhi and Haryana.

She urged that such statements, which she described as "fear-mongering," could have damaging consequences and requested the issue be referred to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.



Shinde’s letter emphasized that the water quality of the Yamuna fluctuates naturally during the winter months. Reduced water flow, combined with untreated sewage or industrial waste entering the river upstream, leads to an increase in ammonia levels.

Shinde assured that the Delhi Jal Board’s water treatment plants are fully equipped to handle ammonia concentrations up to 1 ppm and even higher levels, such as the 6.5 ppm currently being recorded.

The DJB's water treatment processes are designed to manage such conditions by diluting the river water with supplies from the Carrier Lined Channel and Delhi Sub-Branch.

While acknowledging that the untreated sewage upstream exacerbates the situation, Shinde mentioned that the Haryana government is taking steps to address the problem.

Among these measures is the installation of new pipelines to meet the National Green Tribunal's directives, aimed at improving the water quality in the Yamuna and reducing pollution levels.

Impact on Interstate Relations and Public Confidence

Shinde’s letter underscored the potential damage such allegations could inflict on the relationship between Delhi and Haryana, both politically and diplomatically. The Delhi Jal Board’s efforts in managing the water supply and treatment processes were also highlighted to assure the public that there is no immediate threat to water safety in the city.

Haryana Chief Minister Refutes Accusations

Haryana’s Chief Minister, Nayab Saini, quickly countered the allegations, accusing the Delhi government of deflecting blame for its own shortcomings. Saini stated that the AAP government often points fingers at other states for its failure to address local issues.

He denied any deliberate pollution of the river, further intensifying the political back-and-forth.

The debate over the Yamuna's water quality has become a key political issue as Delhi prepares for the upcoming February 5 Assembly elections.