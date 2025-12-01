Day One Of Winter Session: Radhakrishnan Assumes Chair, Opposition Attacks And Puppy In Parliament

The Winter Session of Parliament began today, witnessing heated exchanges between the ruling party and the Opposition. The session saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with newly elected Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan.

The Winter Session will continue until December 19, with 15 sittings scheduled over 19 days.

Here’s what happened on Day 1 of Parliament.

First Day Of C.P. Radhakrishnan In Parliament

Newly elected Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan assumed charge as Speaker and Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on Monday as the Winter Session of Parliament began. Radhakrishnan, a former Maharashtra Governor, secured 452 votes to defeat the INDIA bloc nominee Sudarshen Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations in the Rajya Sabha, commending him on taking over the leadership of the Upper House.

Congress MP Criticises the BJP Government

On the opening day of the Winter Session, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly criticised the Central government, alleging it was avoiding meaningful debate. She questioned how Parliament could function if the government refused to address even one issue raised by the Opposition.

"The government does not want to have a discussion on anything. Then how will the House run? They should listen to at least one thing that we ask. If not on SIR, then the election reforms or any other related issue can be discussed. How will the House run if they don't discuss anything," she said, ANI reported.

Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary brings a puppy

Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary drew attention in Parliament on Monday after bringing a puppy onto the premises, claiming it was a stray she rescued earlier that morning. She brushed aside objections from fellow MPs, remarking that the “real dogs are sitting in Parliament and biting people every day.”

Chaudhary explained that she found the puppy near a scooter–car accident while travelling to Parliament and brought it along to prevent it from being injured. The puppy stayed inside her vehicle and left shortly after she arrived.