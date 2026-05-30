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NewsIndiaDay turns into night: Massive sandstorm engulfs Rajasthan's Bikaner | WATCH
RAJASTHAN SANDSTORM

Day turns into night: Massive sandstorm engulfs Rajasthan's Bikaner | WATCH

IMD had previously issued an alert for several districts in western and northern Rajasthan, predicting sudden convective activity due to a western disturbance interacting with intense  heat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Day turns into night: Massive sandstorm engulfs Rajasthan's Bikaner | WATCH(

A massive, towering sandstorm swept across Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Saturday afternoon, plunging the entire region into near-total darkness during broad daylight. Dramatic videos rapidly went viral on social media platforms like X, showing a "wall of dust" as high as several-story buildings rolling over residential areas and swallowing buildings within minutes.

The severe dust storm hit the region, accompanied by high-velocity winds. Within seconds of its arrival, visibility dropped to absolute zero, forcing the city to halt.
The sheer scale of the dust storm created an eerie atmosphere, changing the afternoon sky from a dusty orange to pitch black.

The storm brought a dramatic drop in temperature. For the past few weeks, western Rajasthan has been reeling under an intense heatwave, with temperatures consistently crossing the 45°C mark.

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The dust storm, followed by light thundershowers in some areas, brought respite from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had previously issued an alert for several districts in western and northern Rajasthan, predicting sudden convective activity due to a western disturbance interacting with intense local heat.

Violent sandstorms simultaneously choked Churu, Hanumangarh, Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Alwar, and Sikar.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR weather update: Plans for the weekend? Check IMD forecast and alert for national capital

Meanwhile, the capital city of Jaipur was battered by fierce winds and heavy rain, with severe hailstones reported across several rural pockets.

The chaos began early in the morning in the northern districts of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar, where initial wind speeds clocked a staggering 56 kmph.

By 11:00 AM, Sri Ganganagar was completely buried under a thick shroud of flying sand. Later in the evening, the storm front advanced into Jaipur, slamming areas like Jhotwara with a blinding, 10-minute assault of dust and roaring winds.

Even southern districts, including Udaipur, saw uncharacteristic morning downpours as the unstable weather front collided with the intense regional heat.

Also Read: India weather update: Massive shift brings rain and hailstorm alerts; heatwave's relentless hold breaks today

By 6:00 PM, an updated Red Alert was issued for the next three hours, warning of heavy rainfall and extreme weather across a massive belt:

Red Alert Zone: Phalodi, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Sikar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Beawar, Tonk, and Dausa.

Orange Alert Zone: Balotra, Kotputli-Behror, Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Sawai Madhopur, and Karauli.

The state's Disaster Management Department issued an urgent public safety warning, predicting that wind speeds could violently peak between 90 to 100 kmph.

With the weather system rapidly evolving, high-level monitoring remains active across Didwana-Kuchaman, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Kotputli-Behror, Nagaur, and Sikar as emergency services brace for impact.

(with agencies input)
 

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