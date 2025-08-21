Day After Attack On CM, Satish Golcha Appointed New Delhi Police Commissioner

Days after the Delhi Chief Minister was attacked during a public meeting, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed Satish Golcha as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

Golcha is a 1992-batch officer of AGMUT cadre, and he is presently posted as Director General (Prisons).

“With the approval of the competent authority, Satish Golcha, presently posted as DG (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders,” the MHA said in the notification.

On July 31, senior IPS officer Shashi Bhushan Kumar Singh, a 1988-batch AGMUT cadre officer, was assigned additional charge as Delhi Police Commissioner after the retirement of Sanjay Arora.

CM First Reaction After Attack

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has shared her first reaction about the attack. Taking to X, Gupta said that such attacks cannot weaken her resolve to work for the people of Delhi.

“The attack on me during this morning's public hearing was not just an attack on me, but a cowardly attempt on our resolve to serve Delhi and work for the welfare of the people,” said the Chief Minister.

According to police officials, the man who was arrested for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is a "serial offender" and several cases have been registered against him in Rajkot in Gujarat, officials said.

The accused Rajesh Khimji was arrested by Delhi Police and a case has been registered against him under section 109(1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (Attempt to murder) at the Civil Lines police station.