Days after biker dies in open pit, another man dies after falling into drain
DELHI BIKER DEATH CASE

Days after biker dies in open pit, another man dies after falling into drain

The incident follows another tragedy in West Delhi's Janakpuri, where 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died on February 5 after his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work on Joginder Singh Marg while he was returning home from his workplace in Rohini.

Feb 11, 2026
Days after biker dies in open pit, another man dies after falling into drainVisuals from Rohini Sector 32 showing the spot where a man fell into an open drain and Visual of Delhi biker death case. (Photo: ANI, X/@Saurabh_MLAgk)

Just days after a 25-year-old biker died after falling into an open pit in West Delhi’s Janakpuri, a 32-year-old labourer died after falling into an open drain near the Mahashakti Kali Temple in Begumpur, Rohini Sector 32.

Police said a PCR call was received at around 2:36 pm reporting a missing person suspected to have fallen into a sewer on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in Sector 32. On reaching the spot, the caller, Amir Hussain, told police that his friend, Birju Kumar Rai, had fallen into an open manhole.

Police said that a labourer, identified as Budhan Das, informed them that he and the victim had consumed alcohol on Monday night. While returning to their jhuggi around 7:30 pm, Birju allegedly lost balance and fell into the open drain. Budhan Das did not alert anyone immediately as he was intoxicated and shared the information only the next afternoon.

Police further stated that the fire brigade, DDA, and other agencies were informed, and a rescue operation was immediately launched. With the help of the fire brigade, the victim's body was removed from the manhole and sent to the hospital.

"A PCR call at 02:36 PM reported a missing person at PS Begumpur, suspected of falling into a sewer on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini. Police rushed to the spot, where caller Amir Hussain stated that his friend Budhan Das@Suraj, both labourers, had consumed alcohol last night, and at about 07:30 P,M Birju lost his control and fell into the manhole while they were returning to their jhuggi nearby. Budhan Das@Suraj stated that he did not inform anyone at night, as he was intoxicated, and informed Amir Hussain as soon as he regained his senses, in the afternoon," ANI quoted the police as saying. 

Delhi biker death case

The incident follows another tragedy in West Delhi's Janakpuri, where 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani died on February 5 after his motorcycle plunged into a deep pit dug for Delhi Jal Board work on Joginder Singh Marg while he was returning home from his workplace in Rohini.

Following the Delhi biker accident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had issued an eight-point safety directive, directing all government departments and agencies to conduct comprehensive audits of excavation sites within 72 hours. The mandate calls for prominent warning signage, reflective lighting, blinking signals and luminous marking tapes around excavation zones and barricades, particularly during nighttime or low-visibility conditions.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also read | Shocking details emerge in Delhi biker death: Body lay in pit for 8 hours as five people knew but did not help

