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  • /Days after ‘blue drum’ verdict, Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for husband’s murder

Days after ‘blue drum’ verdict, Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for husband’s murder

Investigators alleged that the accused bought a snake from a snake charmer for Rs 1,000, claiming they needed it for a religious ritual.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 04:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 04:22 PM IST
Days after ‘blue drum’ verdict, Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for husband’s murder
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