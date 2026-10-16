/Days after ‘blue drum’ verdict, Meerut court sentences woman, lover to death for husband’s murder

A court in Meerut on Friday sentenced Ravita and her lover, Amardeep, to death for murdering her husband, Amit Kashyap, and attempting to pass off the killing as a snakebite.
The verdict comes days after another Meerut court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, to death on Wednesday for murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, in 2025 and sealing his dismembered body inside a drum in the case known as the ‘Blue Drum murder’.
In the present case, the accused were convicted on October 7 after appearing in court proceedings through video conferencing from jail.
Additional District Judge (ADJ-12) Jaiveer Singh Nagar heard the case, which centred on an alleged conspiracy to kill Kashyap and mislead his family and the police by placing a snake on his body.
The incident took place in Akbarpur Sadat village, within the jurisdiction of the Bahsuma police station in Meerut district.
On the morning of April 13, 2025, Kashyap was found dead on his bed, with a snake trapped beneath his waist. Around 10 snakebite marks were reportedly found on his body, initially leading his family to believe that he had died from a snakebite.
The circumstances surrounding his death came under scrutiny when the family decided to seek a post-mortem examination. Ravita allegedly objected to the decision and behaved aggressively towards them.
The post-mortem report subsequently found no snake venom in Amit’s body and concluded that he had died of suffocation. The findings raised suspicions of murder, prompting the police to investigate further.
During the investigation, police examined the post-mortem report and call detail records (CDRs) from Ravita’s mobile phone. The inquiry reportedly revealed that Ravita and Amardeep, a friend of her husband, had spoken on the phone 51 times within 24 hours of the incident.
Ravita initially gave misleading responses during questioning, but later allegedly confessed to being in an illicit relationship with Amardeep. Investigators said Kashyap had repeatedly threatened her and suspected the relationship.
According to the investigation, the alleged murder plan had been drawn up before the incident. Just 24 hours before Kashyap’s death, Ravita had returned from the Maha Shakumbhari Devi Temple in Saharanpur with her husband and children. She had also performed a dandavat parikrama during the visit.
Despite frequently posting social media reels featuring herself, her husband and their children, Ravita and Amardeep allegedly planned to carry out the murder immediately after returning from Saharanpur.
Investigators alleged that the accused bought a snake from a snake charmer for Rs 1,000, claiming they needed it for a religious ritual.
The snake was then placed on Kashyap’s bed to make his death appear to have been caused by a snakebite.
On April 16, 2025, Monu Kashyap, the victim’s brother, lodged a complaint against Ravita and Amardeep at the Bahsuma police station.
The police filed a charge sheet within 60 days of the murder.
The court examined the case over 551 days and held 87 hearings. More than 12 prosecution witnesses gave statements during the proceedings, presenting evidence relating to the circumstances of Kashyap’s death and the alleged conspiracy.
The court subsequently sentenced Ravita and Amardeep to death on Friday for the murder.
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