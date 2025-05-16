Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to visit the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday. The visit comes a day after he visited the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

The Defence Minister will also visit the India-Pakistan border region. During his visit, Singh is expected to evaluate the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces in the region and examine the effectiveness of strengthened security measures following Pakistan's recent unsuccessful drone incursions.

Amid military tensions, the Pakistani Army attempted to target India's Bhuj using drones. However, India's security forces thwarted Pakistan's repeated attacks with the assistance of air defence systems.

Bhuj Rudra Mata Air Force Station is a key installation of the Indian Air Force located in Bhuj. The station shares its runway with the civilian Bhuj Airport and functions under the South Western Air Command (SWAC). Bhuj Air Force Station, which houses the 27 Wing, is a critical base for air defence and surveillance due to its proximity to the India-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, during his Srinagar visit, Rajnath Singh reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere. "Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

"I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he further stated.

The Defence Minister also expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts & bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. "I come here today with a message from the people of India: 'We are proud of our Forces'," he added.

Singh reasserted that no unwarranted action should be taken from across the border, which is the base of the understanding reached between the two countries. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoK.

The BJP veteran paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor. He commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion.

