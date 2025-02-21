Days After Stampedes At Maha Kumbh, UP CM Yogi In Vigilante Mode Ahead Of Festive Season, Issues Directions

Following multiple incidents of stampedes at the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and recent chaos at the New Delhi Railway station, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is in action mode and planning a strong vigilance across the state for the upcoming festive season.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday issued directions to officials asking them to ensure that the upcoming festivals, including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Navroz, Chaitra Navratri, and Ram Navami, are held peacefully with proper security arrangements in place. CM Adityanath said that in the past eight years, festivals of all religions and communities have been celebrated in the state peacefully and this harmony must be maintained in the future as well.

According to an official statement, the UP Chief Minister instructed officials to remain especially vigilant and cautious on Holi, which falls on March 14 (Friday), an official statement issued here said. Referring to law and order concerns, Adityanath noted that Holika Dahan, which is on March 13 and followed by prayers and Holi the next day, is a sensitive period. He warned that "mischievous elements" may attempt to provoke tensions and directed strict vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents.

He also ordered officials to identify illegal intruders and Rohingyas and take appropriate actions against them. CM Yogi Adityanath also sought immediate action against the complaints received regarding illegal loudspeakers at religious places.

He said that the sound of loudspeakers should not extend beyond the premises of religious sites and asked officials to issue a notice in case of violations. If non-compliance continues strict action must be taken. He also reviewed preparations for the final bathing festival of the Maha Kumbh on Mahashivratri on February 26 and directed officials to ensure smooth traffic management with a route plan.

The CM asked officials to prevent roadside parking and plan measures to minimise walking distance for devotees heading to the Sangam for the holy dip. CM Yogi Adityanath said coordination between the Maha Kumbh Mela administration, Prayagraj administration, and neighbouring district authorities should be seamless. He emphasised that daily wage workers play a crucial role in Maha Kumbh's success, and their honorarium should be paid immediately. "No payments should remain pending. If an outsourcing agency is causing delays, immediate discussions should be held to ensure timely disbursement," he added.

Additionally, the payment process for these workers should be reviewed at the government level to ensure accountability, he said. On Mahashivratri, an estimated 15 to 25 lakh devotees are expected to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, he said, adding that the administration must implement a well-structured action plan tailored to the specific needs of the region.

"This Mahashivratri, a grand procession of revered Akharas will also take place at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Coordination with the seers of the Akharas is essential to ensure a smooth darshan experience for common devotees and Akhara members," he said. The Chief Minister also directed officials to prepare a crowd management plan for multiple processions to Nageshwarnath Dham, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Mahadeva in Barabanki, on the day of Mahashivratri.

(With agency Inputs)