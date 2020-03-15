Days ahead of Rajya Sabha poll, two Congress MLAs in Gujarat go incommunicado

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh where Congress-led government is staring at collapse, two MLAs of Gujarat Congress have gone incommunicado since Saturday (March 14).

The two MLAs who are 'missing' are Soma Patel from Limdi seat and G V Kakadiya from Dhari seat. Sources told Zee Media that these two MLAs are not in contact with anyone since Saturday evening.

It is learnt that Soma Patel is unhappy with the party as he wanted the Congress to give Rajya Sabha ticket to a Koli Patel candidate but the party refused to heed to his demand and nominated Shaktisingh Gohil and Bharatsingh Solanki as Congress' Rajya Sabha nominee from the state. Sources said that both these MLAs are likely to resign from the party ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha poll on March 26.

According to sources, five Congress MLAs are planning to vote against the party during Rajya Sabha poll and this is the reason why the party has shifted all its MLAs to Jaipur.

Notably, 15 out of 73 Congress MLAs have already reached Jaipur and it is expected that some more MLAs will be flown to Jaipur on Sunday.

The Congress will need 74 votes to win two seats in Gujarat and the party has already received the support of independent MLA Jignesh Mevani. "My vote will go to the Congress," Mevani said after meeting the two Congress candidates.