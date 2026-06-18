/Days before NEET Re-Exam, 19-year-old aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore allegedly died by suicide days before the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.
The incident has once again drawn attention to the intense pressure and anxiety faced by students preparing for the highly competitive medical entrance examination.
According to reports, the student had been preparing for the NEET examination and was reportedly under significant stress over having to take the test again.
Before her death, she is said to have sent an emotional message to her relatives expressing fear and apprehension about appearing for the re-exam.
Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding her death.
Preliminary reports indicate that exam-related anxiety may have been a contributing factor.
The tragedy comes amid growing concerns about the mental health of NEET aspirants following the cancellation of the original examination and the subsequent announcement of a re-test.
In recent days, several incidents involving aspirants from different parts of the country have highlighted the emotional burden associated with high-stakes competitive examinations.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has repeatedly urged candidates not to succumb to rumours or misinformation and has assured students that steps are being taken to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.
The agency has also advised aspirants to seek support from family members, teachers and counsellors if they are experiencing stress or anxiety.
Mental health experts have often emphasized that academic performance should not define a student's self-worth and have called for stronger support systems for young people navigating competitive examinations.
The latest incident has reignited discussions on the need for greater awareness and accessible mental health resources for students across the country.
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