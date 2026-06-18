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  • /Days before NEET Re-Exam, 19-year-old aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

Days before NEET Re-Exam, 19-year-old aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

According to reports, the student had been preparing for the NEET examination and was reportedly under significant stress over having to take the test again. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 10:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 10:33 AM IST
Days before NEET Re-Exam, 19-year-old aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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