'Days Of One District, One Mafia Gone': Narendra Modi Lauds Yogi, Says 'Mahaul Badal Gaya Hai'

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today said praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while launching a blistring attack on the Samajwadi Party-led previous government in the state. Addressing a rally in the state's Bhadohi, Modi said that while the NDA government is working for 'one district, one product', the then Samajwadi Party government used to have 'one district, one mafia'. Modi was addressing the rally for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"We are trying everything for vocal for local, one district one product, in SP govt it was 'one district one mafia'...Since Yogi ji has assumed the power 'pura mahaul badal gya hai'..." said Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi while addressing his public meeting in UP's Bhadohi, says, "We are trying everything for vocal for local, one district one product, in SP govt it was 'one district one mafia'... Since Yogi ji has assumed the power 'pura mahaul badal gya hai'..." pic.twitter.com/hm3Nrhj3eQ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2024

Modi also took a potshot at the Samajwadi Party and Mamata Banerjee. "Pehale wali bua (Mayawati), SP waalon ko pehachaan gayi aur inhe chhor diya isliye ab Bengal se bua (Mamata Banerjee) lekar aaye hain'...I want to ask 'Babua', the 'Shehzada' of SP, that your 'bua' is so close to you and has come all the way from Bengal, have you ever asked her why she calls the people of UP outsiders in Bengal?" said Modi.

PM Modi also said, "In Bhadohi, it's difficult for Samajwadi Party & Congress to save their deposit and hence they're doing a political experiment here. They want to do a trial of TMC's Bengal politics. TMC politics means 'poisonous arrow of appeasement'...Many BJP leaders like Manish Shukla were killed there and TMC's MLAs said 'Hinduon ko Ganga me dubo kar maar denge'. SP is trying to take UP in this direction."

Earlier addressing a rally in Azamgarh, Modi said targetted Congress accusing it of pursuing politics of appeasement and using Hindu-Muslim divide for seeking votes in the guise of secularism.