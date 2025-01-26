Dazzling Aerial Acrobatics By Rafale, Sukhois Mark 76th Republic Day Parade Finale

The 76th Republic Day Parade concluded on a breathtaking note as a Rafale aircraft performed a victory roll, leaving spectators along the Kartavya Path mesmerized on Sunday. The low-flying Rafale approached the saluting dais at an altitude of 300 meters, pulled up vertically, and executed precise rolls before stabilizing at a higher altitude.

Adding to the grandeur, three Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft roared over the Kartavya Path at an incredible speed of 900 kmph. The trio executed the 'Trishul' formation just above the India Gate, with one aircraft soaring straight up while the other two diverged on either side, mimicking Lord Shiva’s Trident. The spectacle drew applause from President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dignitaries, and thousands of onlookers.

#RepublicDay: Indian Air Force's Rafale displays 'Vijay' formation, during the 76th #RepublicDay Parade on Kartavya Path, in Delhi



The flypast was a masterclass in aerial coordination, featuring 40 aircraft performing daring maneuvers at high speeds. The lineup included 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft, and seven helicopters, which took off from ten different airbases to converge over Kartavya Path.

The flypast began with the 'Ajay' formation, led by three Apache helicopters flying in the 'Vic' pattern, followed by the 'Satluj' formation with two Dornier-228 aircraft and one AN-32. The Indian Coast Guard showcased the 'Rakshak' formation with three Dornier-228 aircraft, while the 'Arjan' formation featured a C-130 flanked by two C-295s in 'Vic' formation.

In a stunning display of coordination, the 'Netra' formation presented an Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft escorted by two Su-30 jets. This was succeeded by the 'Bheem' formation, with a C-17 transport aircraft accompanied by two Su-30 MKIs.

The 'Amrit' formation brought excitement to a crescendo as five Jaguar aircraft flew over the water channel in an 'Arrow-head' formation, and the 'Vajraang' formation closed the act with six Rafale jets performing the 'Marut' formation.