हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

DCGI approves Biological E's phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID vaccine on children

India's drug regulator granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials on children for its anti-COVID drug called Corbevax. 

DCGI approves Biological E&#039;s phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID vaccine on children
File photo

New Delhi: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials for its anti-Covid shots called Corbevax on children. The trial will be on children between 5 and 18 years of age with certain conditions.

The permission was given on Wednesday after the recommendation from the Subject Expert Committee. The trial will be conducted in ten locations across the country. The government has made an advance payment of Rs 1,500 crore to Biological E for the 30 crore vaccines.

Meanwhile, the trials of Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine for phases 2 and 3 for children are underway, and its result is expected in September.

The Zydus Cadila`s needle-free Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has already received emergency use authorisation (EUA) to inoculate children in the age group of 12-18. It is expected to be administered from the first week of October.

Meanwhile, the data of phase 2/3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech`s Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years is underway.

Meanwhile, India reported 47,029 coronavirus cases and 509 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the country`s overall caseload rose to 3.28 crore (3,28,57,937) and the death toll increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,529).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

'No sir, no madam in this village': Kerala panchayat bans honorifics

Must Watch

PT12M29S

What was US President Joe Biden's plan on Taliban?