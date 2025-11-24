‘Dead Language’ Comment Triggers Clash: BJP Targets Udhayanidhi

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has petitioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging immediate action against Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for describing Sanskrit as a “dead language” during a recent event in Chennai.

The complaint, filed by BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad, alleges that Udhayanidhi’s remarks are derogatory, inflammatory, and in violation of constitutional principles.

According to the letter submitted on Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin had repeatedly termed Sanskrit a “seththa mozhi” (dead language) while speaking at a book-release function.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He also suggested that the Union government’s promotion of Sanskrit and Hindi amounted to an imposition on Tamil.

The BJP has called these statements factually incorrect and harmful to the country’s linguistic and cultural equilibrium.

Prasad argued that Sanskrit is recognised in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, celebrated globally as a classical language, and revered by crores of Hindus as the liturgical foundation of Vedic and temple traditions.



“To publicly denigrate such a language is to attack the spirit of the Constitution and hurt the sentiments of millions,” the letter states. The BJP has expressed concern that linking Sanskrit with an alleged threat to Tamil creates a “false and divisive narrative,” noting that both languages have historically coexisted as pillars of Indian civilisation.

Prasad further contended that such remarks from a high constitutional functionary have the potential to disturb communal harmony and public order.

The party has urged the Home Ministry to initiate an immediate inquiry and consider legal action under sections related to promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments, and causing public mischief including Sections 153A, 295A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, or corresponding provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita if applicable.

The BJP has also requested the Centre to explore constitutional measures under Article 256 to prevent the misuse of public office for divisive rhetoric.

“We are confident that under your leadership, firm action will be taken to protect the dignity of the Constitution and uphold India’s cultural heritage,” Prasad said in the concluding part of the petition. Copies of the representation have also been forwarded to the Prime Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu for their information.