'Dead' MP Woman Returns Home? 4 Men Arrested For Her Murder Still In Prison

A woman believed to have been murdered sometime in September 2023 returned safely to her home in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district a few days ago, even as four men arrested for the supposed killing continue to be in prison.

The story of Lalita Bai (35), a resident of Navali village, is stranger than fiction, or a film script.

A case was registered for her `murder' at Thandla town in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh in September 2023, days after her family reported that she had gone missing from the Gandhi Sagar area of Mandsaur.

Her relatives even identified the body of a woman with her head crushed as Lalita Bai, said Gandhi Sagar police station in-charge Taruna Bharadwaj.

So imagine their surprise when Lalita Bai returned home on March 11, safe and sound.

According to her, she left home on her own with one Shahrukh and traveled to Bhanpura.

There, without her knowledge, he 'sold' her to another person, also named Shahrukh, for Rs 5 lakh, Lalita Bai told police.

The second man took her to Kota in Rajasthan, where she stayed with him for nearly 18 months.

"However, as soon as I got the opportunity, I ran away and came back," Lalita told PTI Videos.

"I do not have a mobile phone, so I was unable to contact my family members," she said.

"After we had filed a missing person report, Thandla police informed us about the recovery of a woman's body with her head crushed. We went there and identified it as the body of our daughter based on a tattoo and a black string tied around her leg. We performed the last rites too," Lalita's father Nanuram Banchhada said.

Police, meanwhile, arrested four men including Shahrukh who had allegedly lured her away.

After her return, her father took her to the Gandhi Sagar police station and informed the officials that she was very much alive.

Gandhi Sagar police then informed their counterparts in Thandla about the development.

As to the fate of the four men who are in prison, it is for the Thandla police to take necessary action, said Mandsaur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand.

Jhabua SP Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI that the local court has sought information about the matter.

"We will first conduct a medical examination and DNA test of the woman, and also record afresh the statements of witnesses," he said.

Only after a thorough investigation, the police would be able to state conclusively that the woman who turned up at Gandhi Sagar police station earlier this month is the same woman who was thought to have been murdered, Shukla said.