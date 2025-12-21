Deadlier Than BrahMos, Smarter Than Agni‑5: Meet India’s Next-Gen Missile That Thinks Before Hitting

Next-Generation Cruise Missile: The nature of warfare in the 21st century has changed beyond recognition. From the era of World War I and II, when ground forces dominated battlefields, defence technology has moved into an age of stealth fighter jets, drones and networked weapons. Today, countries are racing toward sixth-generation combat systems, pouring massive investments into next-level military technology.

India is also part of this race. In recent months, the government cleared the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project to develop fifth- and sixth-generation technologies, committing an initial outlay of Rs 15,000 crore. Along with fighter jets and unmanned systems, missile technology has emerged as a parallel priority.

According to defence sources, India is now working on a missile that will not just lock onto a target but will first verify it, confirm the strike decision and only then unleash its destructive force.

This new system is being designed specifically for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and is expected to boost its precision strike capability.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing what is being described as a next-generation cruise missile for the IAF. The weapon is expected to introduce a new operational concept into India’s air strike doctrine.

With an estimated range of around 250 kilometres, the missile combines the firepower of a conventional cruise missile with the ability to loiter over a target area, monitor it in real time and strike only after confirmation.

According to a report by Indian Defence Research Wing, once launched, the missile will be able to remain airborne over a designated zone for a period of time. During this phase, it will carry out live surveillance, allowing operators to identify the target before authorising the final attack.

Existing cruise missiles follow a pre-programmed path and strike once launched. In this new system, however, the weapons systems officer aboard the launching aircraft will be able to approve the strike only after confirming the target. This approach is expected to reduce the risk of mistaken attacks and civilian casualties. Such a capability is not present in present systems such as the BrahMos or the Agni series.

Why It Is Being Seen As Deadlier Than BrahMos

The key difference lies in decision-making. The next-generation cruise missile will not attack until the target is both locked and confirmed. If confirmation does not come, the strike will not happen. This design is meant to minimise collateral damage while retaining high lethality against intended targets.

The missile is expected to carry a warhead of at least 50 kilograms that is sufficient to destroy a wide range of targets. Its modular design will allow different payloads to be fitted depending on mission requirements. These could include infrared seekers, advanced guidance packages and other sensors. This flexibility means the same missile platform can be adapted for multiple roles without extensive redesign.

Advanced Technology At Its Core

For navigation and accuracy, the missile will rely on a combination of inertial navigation systems and GPS, supported by onboard computers to maintain precision over long distances.

Its loitering capability will allow it to circle above the target area and transmit live images and data back to the launching aircraft. Once the target is confirmed, the strike command can be issued, enabling true “man-in-the-loop” control over the attack.

Another major feature is versatility. The missile is being designed to strike both land and sea targets. This means it can be used against fixed installations, mobile assets, warships and logistical vessels at sea. Its ability to loiter before attacking makes it especially effective against targets that appear briefly or remain concealed for long periods.

With this project, India is moving toward a new generation of intelligent strike weapons, where precision, control and confirmation matter as much as raw firepower. If successful, the missile could mark a leap in the IAF’s ability to carry out carefully controlled and high-impact operations in future conflicts.