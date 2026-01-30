Deadlier than S-400? Meet porcupine-style shield that could make India’s air defence unbreakable

New Delhi: In a major push toward defence self-reliance, India has moved ahead with a new long-range air defence programme. Under Project Kusha, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a new generation of interceptor missiles, which aim to match the strength of Russia’s S-400 system.

Senior DRDO officials described the project as a protective shield for the nation. The idea comes from the porcupine, which survives by surrounding itself with sharp protective spines. Project Kusha seeks to give India a similar layer of protection in the air. The air defence system will guard the country from hostile threats across long distances.

The programme includes three interceptor missiles named M1, M2 and M3. Together they form a layered air defence network. Each layer targets a different range and altitude. This design strengthens overall coverage against enemy aircraft, cruise missiles and other airborne threats. The focus is on building strong domestic capability in advanced air defence technology.

The first interceptor, M1, is designed for a strike range of about 150 kilometres. This places it ahead of several medium-range air defence missiles deployed around the world. The system allows early interception of threats far from critical assets. Speed and accuracy are central to its role.

The second interceptor, M2, forms the backbone of the system. Its planned range stands at around 250 kilometres. This places it in the long-range category of air defence weapons. The missile is meant to counter fast and high-altitude targets. Military planners view M2 as the core strength of Project Kusha.

The most advanced interceptor under the project is M3. The missile is designed for an official range of 350 kilometres. Ongoing development work continues to enhance its performance. Future upgrades may push its reach even further. The system is expected to engage threats deep in hostile airspace.

Defence scientists expect the first trial of the M3 interceptor by 2028. The timeline allows extensive work on propulsion systems, guidance accuracy and radar integration. Engineers want to refine every component before live testing begins.

Project Kusha is considered to be a major step in India’s effort to secure its skies with homegrown technology. The layered shield promises wide coverage and strong deterrence. The programme reflects a focus on long-term national security through indigenous innovation.