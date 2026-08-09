/Deadlock persists in Jharkhand: Aspirants stand firm on CBI probe despite govt accepting 98% demands

The third round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday, despite the government claiming that it had accepted most of their demands.
The Hemant Soren-led government, pointing to its willingness to accommodate the protesters’ concerns, urged them to call off their agitation and resolve the remaining issues through dialogue.
The protesters, however, remained firm on their key demands: cancellation of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Examination (JSSC CGL 2024) and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in various government recruitment examinations.
As part of their ongoing agitation, the protesters have decided to stick to their previously announced plan to march towards the state Assembly on Monday.
After the talks ended without an agreement, the four-member ministerial panel formed to negotiate with the students expressed disappointment over the failure to reach a consensus.
Speaking at a press conference at Soochna Bhavan, Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu said the government had accepted most of the students’ demands. He described their decision to continue the agitation despite this as “unfortunate”.
The minister appealed to the protesters to reconsider their stand, withdraw the agitation and continue discussions with the government to find a solution. He also urged the students’ parents and guardians to persuade them to call off the protest.
Sudivya Kumar said the government had agreed to scrap the 14th JPSC preliminary examination as well as the civil services backlog examinations for 2023-2025.
The government had also agreed to recommend that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) join the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in investigating the financial aspects of the alleged examination-related irregularities.
According to the minister, the government also agreed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all other examinations conducted by the controversial agency TDPL. He said strict action would be taken if any evidence of wrongdoing was found.
On the students’ demand for cancellation of the JSSC CGL examination, Sudivya Kumar said the government’s position was that the exam had been conducted in accordance with Supreme Court and High Court guidelines. Since appointments had already been made on the basis of the examination, he said, its cancellation was beyond the government’s jurisdiction.
The government proposed that the matter be investigated under the supervision of a retired judge, but the students did not agree to the proposal.
The minister also said the government would take prompt steps to reform the examination system and welcomed suggestions from students and other stakeholders. A dedicated portal would be launched to receive such suggestions, he said.
Sudivya Kumar assured that anyone found guilty would face strict action. At the same time, he expressed regret that the students had decided to continue with their agitation and their plan to besiege the Assembly, even after what the government described as acceptance of all legitimate demands.
(with IANS inputs)
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