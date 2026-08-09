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  • /Deadlock persists in Jharkhand: Aspirants stand firm on CBI probe despite govt accepting 98% demands

Deadlock persists in Jharkhand: Aspirants stand firm on CBI probe despite govt accepting 98% demands

The government proposed that the matter be investigated under the supervision of a retired judge, but the students did not agree to the proposal.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 10:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 10:11 PM IST
Deadlock persists in Jharkhand: Aspirants stand firm on CBI probe despite govt accepting 98% demands
Image Credit: Students stage a protest over the alleged paper leak in the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) CGL examination and irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations in Ranchi. (IANS)

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Deadlock persists in Jharkhand: Aspirants stand firm on CBI probe despite govt accepting 98% demands
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