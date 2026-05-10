Bihar's deadly 'jugaad': Viral reel shows locals risking electrocution to charge phones via high-voltage transformers

What would you do if your phone was down to one percent battery? Most people would scramble to find a charging point, and that is perfectly normal. But residents of a Bihar village had no such option. So they did something unimaginable: they improvised a direct, meter-bypassing connection to a high-voltage power transformer simply to charge their mobile phones.

A 15-second Instagram reel showing people allegedly drawing electricity directly from a high-voltage power transformer has triggered widespread reactions online. The clip, which is being widely shared across platforms, captures villagers connecting exposed wires to a roadside transformer and using makeshift setups to power mobile chargers.

Watch the video here: Haan Meri Jaan. Transformer Bijli Chor Humko Hi Toh Bulate Hai.https://t.co/gOapoTB1zl pic.twitter.com/hwtS7XZXk1 — sr roy (@srroy231162) May 10, 2026

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Viral Bihar transformer video sparks safety concerns

At first glance, the video may appear to some viewers as another example of Indian “jugaad”, the culture of improvising solutions with limited resources. However, the visuals have also raised serious concerns over public safety and the perils associated with tampering with electrical infrastructure.

The reel opens with individuals clamping exposed wires directly onto massive transformers. Makeshift connections feed straight into phone chargers while people stand casually nearby, treating the setup as routine.

Apart from the laughs, the video points to an urgent underlying message: no battery percentage is worth your life. The clip highlights lethal risks, including fatal electrocution, exploding batteries, and electrical fires. While hashtags such as #ElectricalSafety, #BiharNews, and #SafetyFirst reinforce a clear educational purpose, the technical reality is even grimmer.

Why charging phones from power transformers is dangerous

Transformers are not USB ports. Tampering with them violates safety norms and risks broader grid failures that can plunge entire communities into darkness.

Social Media reactions to the viral reel

The video quickly triggered strong reactions online, ranging from disbelief and dark humor to concern over poor infrastructure. While some users flooded the comments section with jokes and memes, others pointed out the reckless nature of the act and the desperation that may have led to such measures.

Viewers wrote "Bihar is Biharing," while one commenter suggested giving these men jobs as electricians, calling them "naturals." Others veered into crude regional stereotyping. This digital mix shows how the video simultaneously humanizes rural desperation and refuses to let life-threatening shortcuts pass without comment.

The Bihar transformer reel ultimately goes beyond typical viral clickbait. It showcases how dangerously normalized electricity theft and the mishandling of high-voltage equipment have become in some areas. What may appear to some as clever “jugaad” is, in reality, a severe hazard that puts lives at risk. The footage reflects how casually such lethal shortcuts are sometimes treated, despite the potentially fatal consequences involved.

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