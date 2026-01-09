Deadly LR-ASHM Missile To Debut At Republic Day Parade: Here’s Why This Weapon Matters

New Delhi: As preparations for Republic Day gather pace, anticipation is building for January 26, when the grand parade will take place on Kartavya Path. Like every year, the event will not only celebrate India’s democratic journey but also put the spotlight on the strength and sophistication of its armed forces. This time, one of the attractions will be the presence of the indigenous Long Range Anti-Ship Missile or LR-ASHM.

Its appearance in the parade is being seen as a strong signal of India’s advancing homegrown maritime strike capability. Developed within the country, the missile shows how India is strengthening its naval firepower with indigenous systems.

What Makes The LR-ASHM Special

The LR-ASHM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a highly advanced missile system designed specifically to destroy enemy warships from long distances with precision.

With a range of more than 1,000 kilometres, the missile gives the Indian Navy the ability to strike hostile naval targets well before they come close, offering a powerful stand-off anti-ship capability.

This long reach allows naval forces to engage large enemy vessels while staying out of harm’s way. It enhances operational flexibility at sea.

A ‘Game-Changer’ For Naval Warfare

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat has described the LR-ASHM as a “game-changer” for India’s maritime warfare capability. He has said that the system strengthens the Indian armed forces’ long-range precision strike and deterrence capacity, while also reinforcing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India).

The missile is expected to play an important role in the Indian Navy’s Sea Control and Sea Denial strategies. Its induction boosts India’s maritime power and deterrence posture, especially in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where naval presence and readiness carry strategic weight.

Features Of The LR-ASHM Missile

Role: Long-range anti-ship strike

Capability: Designed to accurately hit large, moving warships at sea

Guidance system: Equipped with advanced navigation and terminal guidance, allowing effective targeting even in complex maritime conditions

Flight profile: Sea-skimming ability, enabling the missile to fly close to the sea surface and evade enemy radar

Platform integration: Can be launched from multiple naval platforms, improving operational flexibility

With the LR-ASHM set to roll down Kartavya Path on Republic Day, India will be sending a message about its growing indigenous defence strength and its readiness to safeguard its maritime interests.