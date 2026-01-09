Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004702https://zeenews.india.com/india/deadly-lr-ashm-missile-to-debut-at-republic-day-parade-here-s-why-this-weapon-matters-3004702.html
NewsIndiaDeadly LR-ASHM Missile To Debut At Republic Day Parade: Here’s Why This Weapon Matters
LR-ASHM MISSILE

Deadly LR-ASHM Missile To Debut At Republic Day Parade: Here’s Why This Weapon Matters

India’s indigenous LR-ASHM missile will be on display at the Republic Day parade on January 26, highlighting the country’s growing maritime strike capability.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 04:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Deadly LR-ASHM Missile To Debut At Republic Day Parade: Here’s Why This Weapon MattersLR-ASHM Missile. (Photo: Meta)

New Delhi: As preparations for Republic Day gather pace, anticipation is building for January 26, when the grand parade will take place on Kartavya Path. Like every year, the event will not only celebrate India’s democratic journey but also put the spotlight on the strength and sophistication of its armed forces. This time, one of the attractions will be the presence of the indigenous Long Range Anti-Ship Missile or LR-ASHM.

Its appearance in the parade is being seen as a strong signal of India’s advancing homegrown maritime strike capability. Developed within the country, the missile shows how India is strengthening its naval firepower with indigenous systems.

What Makes The LR-ASHM Special

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The LR-ASHM has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It is a highly advanced missile system designed specifically to destroy enemy warships from long distances with precision.

With a range of more than 1,000 kilometres, the missile gives the Indian Navy the ability to strike hostile naval targets well before they come close, offering a powerful stand-off anti-ship capability.

This long reach allows naval forces to engage large enemy vessels while staying out of harm’s way. It enhances operational flexibility at sea.

A ‘Game-Changer’ For Naval Warfare

DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat has described the LR-ASHM as a “game-changer” for India’s maritime warfare capability. He has said that the system strengthens the Indian armed forces’ long-range precision strike and deterrence capacity, while also reinforcing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India).

The missile is expected to play an important role in the Indian Navy’s Sea Control and Sea Denial strategies. Its induction boosts India’s maritime power and deterrence posture, especially in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where naval presence and readiness carry strategic weight.

Features Of The LR-ASHM Missile

  • Role: Long-range anti-ship strike
  • Capability: Designed to accurately hit large, moving warships at sea
  • Guidance system: Equipped with advanced navigation and terminal guidance, allowing effective targeting even in complex maritime conditions
  • Flight profile: Sea-skimming ability, enabling the missile to fly close to the sea surface and evade enemy radar
  • Platform integration: Can be launched from multiple naval platforms, improving operational flexibility

With the LR-ASHM set to roll down Kartavya Path on Republic Day, India will be sending a message about its growing indigenous defence strength and its readiness to safeguard its maritime interests.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Venezuela crisis 2026
From Caracas To Tehran: How Trump’s Moves In Venezuela Threaten Iran
most expensive fish
World's Costliest Fish: Sold For ₹29 Cr At Tokyo Auction, Breaks All Records
Iran-US war
US Ready To Attack Tehran? Delta Force Surrounds Iran Amid Tense Situation
Russian ship
3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
US India trade tensions
500% Tariff Shock? Why Trump’s Russia Oil Bill Could Slam India Next Week
BJP MLA Devendra Kumar Jain
BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH
India-China ties
'Real Problem Is Instability Coming From US': Chinese Ambassador Backs India
Congress
Maharashtra: Cong Seeks Disqualification Of 12 Rebel Ambernath Corporators
Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal Announces War Against Gangsters In Punjab
Bangladesh India visa suspension
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Key India Missions Over Security Concerns