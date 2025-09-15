'Deal Reached To Save ...': Trump Hints At Deal With China Over TikTok

Ahead of the September 17 deadline for TikTok to comply with US ownership requirements, President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that an agreement with China has been reached, allowing the app to continue operating in the US.

“The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The United States of America, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly. A deal was also reached on a “certain” company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one,” President Trump said.