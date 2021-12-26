'Dear Akhilesh...': Amit Shah's Ram Janmabhoomi jibe at Samajwadi Party

New Delhi: BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a campaigning spree in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh these days, on Sunday (December 26) said that the Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party (SP) is dreaming of coming back to power in the state and stopping Ramjanmabhoomi work in Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally in UP’s Jalaun, Shah said, “Samajwadi Party is dreaming that it will come to power again in Uttar Pradesh & they will stop the ongoing works at Ram Janmabhoomi. Akhilesh Ji, no one can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.”

The leader also accused the Samajwadi Party of killing and thrashing the karsevaks during the 1996 Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which led to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The leader also accused the Samajwadi Party of killing and thrashing the karsevaks during the 1996 Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which led to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Talking about Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation, Shah said that there has been an exodus of miscreants and unsocial elements from the state that was once known for its lawlessness under SP rule.

"Earlier, the law-and-order situation was so bad, people used to hesitate in sending their children to schools. But in five years of Yogi Adityanath government, all goons have made an exodus from UP,” said Shah.

The union minister also accused the BSP and the SP of playing caste politics and not working for development when they governed the state.

"It was Kalyan Singh, who first spoke about good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan Singh was the first to speak about the backward class people in Uttar Pradesh, and it was he who gave rights to the people of the backward castes," Shah said.

Uttar Pradesh, the highest populous and politically significant state is scheduled to go to the polls in 2022.

(With agency inputs)

