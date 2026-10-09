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‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani’: Elon Musk takes fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s India entry

In a post on X on Friday, Musk described Ambani as the “real boss of India” and questioned whether he would allow Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to compete in the Indian market.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:19 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:19 AM IST
‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani’: Elon Musk takes fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s India entry
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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