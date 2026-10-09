/‘Dear Prime Minister Ambani’: Elon Musk takes fresh swipe at Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s India entry

SpaceX and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has renewed his criticism of billionaire Mukesh Ambani over Starlink’s entry into India, sarcastically addressing him as “Dear Prime Minister Ambani” and accusing him of seeking to protect his monopoly in the country’s telecom market.
In a post on X on Friday, Musk described Ambani as the “real boss of India” and questioned whether he would allow Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, to compete in the Indian market.
“Dear Prime Minister Ambani, please accept my humble apologies for not realizing that you are the real boss of India,” Musk wrote.
“ Naturally, you would prefer to maintain your monopolistic exploitation of the great people of India, but would you nonetheless consider allowing Starlink to compete?” he added.
Musk argued that Starlink could help bring internet access to remote parts of India where conventional telecom infrastructure is difficult to establish. He said the lack of connectivity deprives children of educational opportunities and prevents small businesses from reaching customers in global markets.
“There are many areas of India, as there are in all countries, with no Internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education and for small businesses the opportunity to sell their goods to a global market. Starlink would change their lives for the better,” he said.
He also highlighted the role of satellite communications during natural disasters, arguing that Starlink could help save lives when other communication networks fail.
“Starlink has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world, when all other communications systems have failed, so you would also be helping save men, women and children throughout India,” Musk added.
Musk’s latest remarks follow his earlier questions over the delay in securing final approvals for Starlink to begin commercial operations in India. He has claimed that the company has spent five years complying with the country’s laws and regulations.
He had previously accused unnamed “oligarchs” of trying to block Starlink’s entry into India to protect powerful business interests in the telecom sector, without identifying any company or individual.
The government subsequently pushed back against Musk’s allegations that Starlink’s satellite communication services were being blocked. It stressed that compliance with security requirements was mandatory for every satellite communication licensee operating in the country.
Within hours of the government’s response, Musk took another swipe at Ambani, asking on X whether he was “the real boss of India”. His latest post has continued that line of criticism, directly targeting the billionaire over Starlink’s prospects in the Indian market.
The exchange was prompted in part by arguments that satellite internet could expand connectivity in areas where building traditional telecom networks is difficult or expensive.
Starlink has secured a licence to provide satellite communication services in India. However, it still needs security-related clearances and other approvals before it can launch commercial services.
The government has rejected claims that the company is being subjected to discriminatory treatment, describing such allegations as “baseless and misconceived”.
The dispute highlights the tensions surrounding Starlink’s proposed entry into India’s satellite internet market, where regulatory approvals, security requirements and competition with established telecom operators remain key issues.
(With IANS inputs)
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