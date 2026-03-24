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NewsIndiaDeath to rain across borders: DRDO’s supersonic LRASSCM missile is ready, Su-30MKIs turn lethal
DRDO LRASSCM MISSILE

Death to rain across borders: DRDO’s supersonic LRASSCM missile is ready, Su-30MKIs turn lethal

DRDO achieves a major milestone in India’s indigenous stand-off strike capabilities with approval for the Long Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile (LRASSCM).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 05:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Death to rain across borders: DRDO’s supersonic LRASSCM missile is ready, Su-30MKIs turn lethalDRDO’s Long Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile is set to debut on Su-30MKI fleet. (Photo: Defence.in)

New Delhi: In a bid to strengthen its air defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has secured approval for the Long Range Air-to-Surface Supersonic Cruise Missile (LRASSCM). The cruise missile is designed for precision strikes. DRDO Chairman Sameer V. Kamat had announced the project earlier this year.

High-speed, long-range precision

The missile will enable the Indian Air Force (IAF) to engage targets at high speed over long distances with precision. It is designed to strike both land and maritime targets from a safe distance, minimising risk to launch platforms.

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Features of the LRASSCM

The LRASSCM is known for its supersonic cruise performance. It is expected to use ramjet propulsion technology, which has already proven in the BrahMos family of missiles. Unlike subsonic missiles, this system maintains high speed throughout its flight, leaving enemies little time to respond and making it more effective against air defenses.

Exact specifications are classified, but it is expected to have a range far beyond existing air-launched options.

Its strike range could extend for hundreds of kilometres, allowing deep incursions into enemy territory without bringing the launch platform close to border threats.

According to defense portal IDRW.org, the missile will initially be deployed exclusively with the IAF’s Su-30MKI fleet. The Su-30MKI’s ability to carry heavy payloads over long distances, proven with advanced weapons like the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, makes it an ideal platform for the LRASSCM’s carriage trials, separation tests and eventual operational deployment.

Carriage trials on Su-30MKI coming soon

Sources say that carriage trials on the Su-30MKI will begin soon. The Su-30MKI is India’s largest and most versatile multirole fighter. Focussing first on this aircraft highlights its strategic importance.

With ongoing modernisation under the ‘Super Sukhoi’ upgrade package, which may include radar, engine and electronic warfare improvements, the Su-30MKI will become an even more capable platform for stand-off strike weapons, reducing India’s reliance on foreign systems.

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