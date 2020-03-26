Death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India rises to 13 as 65-year-old man dies in Srinagar

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in India jumped to 13 on Wednesday (March 26) after a 65-year-old man died in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first death due to coronavirus in Kashmir.

"As we share the sad news of our first COVID-19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief. I also salute the brave doctors at Chest Disease Hospital for their efforts. Let us do our bit and help break the chain and stay home, stay safe," Junaid Azim Mattu, the Srinagar mayor tweeted.

Sources said that the deceased had a medical history of illness with Sugar, hypertension and obesity.

It is learnt that four others who came in contact with the deceased have been quarantined. The authorities have also quarantined 70 others, including seven doctors, as a precautionary measure.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India have jumped to 612 and the government is taking tough measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the coronavirus in the country. State governments are also taking measures to ensure that there is no shortage of essential items in the country.

Experts maintain that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus pandemic and lockdown is seen as the only method to acheive this goal.

Meanwhile, the global death toll due to coronavirus COVID-19 on Wednesday night (11:30 pm IST, March 25) reached 20,499 with total confirmed cases of 4,51,355, according to the Johns Hopkins University's graph.

Spain is turning out to the next hotspot of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll in Spain jumped by 738 overnight to exceed that of China, where the disease originated in late 2019.