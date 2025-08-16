Death Toll Reaches 257 In Himachal Monsoon; Public Infrastructure Badly Damaged

SHIMLA: The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 257 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HP SDMA). District-wise data shows that Mandi (26 deaths), Kangra (28), and Kullu (11) were among the worst-affected in rain-triggered disasters. Among the deaths, 133 were deaths reported in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning, and electrocution, and another 124 fatalities in road accidents. The cumulative report released on Friday evening paints a grim picture of widespread destruction. The state has also recorded 331 people injured and 37 missing during the ongoing monsoon season.

Landslides and flash floods alone have caused 16 deaths, while 27 people drowned in swollen rivers and nullahs. Other casualties were reported due to lightning, fire, snake bites, electrocution, and accidental falls. In addition to human loss, the state reported massive damage to property and infrastructure. Over 1,028 houses were fully damaged and another 2,157 partially damaged, besides 285 cow sheds and 699 shops and factories destroyed.

Public property worth more than Rs 2,14,403 crore has been lost, including extensive damage to roads, power lines, water schemes, and government institutions. Animal losses have also been severe, with 1,625 cattle heads and over 25,700 poultry birds perishing in the rains.

The HPSDMA noted that Mandi district alone accounted for the heaviest financial damage, exceeding Rs 1,180 crore, followed by Kangra and Kullu districts. Meanwhile, Mandi district reported the highest disruption, with 203 roads blocked and 458 transformers out of service, followed by Kullu where 79 roads remain closed, including NH-305 at Jhed (Khanag) due to a major landslide. Water supply schemes were also severely affected in Chamba (24), Kangra (41), and Mandi (44).

In Kinnaur, six roads including NH-5 were blocked after heavy downpours, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti reported widespread outages due to flash floods and HT line faults. Authorities cautioned that intermittent rainfall in the coming days may worsen the situation, and appealed to people to avoid travel through vulnerable stretches.

Officials warned that the situation remains critical with rains expected to continue, urging residents to avoid travel through vulnerable stretches and follow safety advisories.