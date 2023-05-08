topStoriesenglish2604381
MALAPPURAM BOAT ACCIDENT

Death Toll Rises To 21 After Houseboat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident.

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 06:49 AM IST

Malappuram: The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 21 on Monday, the Regional Fire Range Officer said. The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

While talking to ANI, Regional Fire Range Officer Shiju KK said, "So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not."

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George called an emergency meeting of the State Health Department at midnight following the incident. He directed the officials to ensure better treatment for the injured.

The health minister has directed better treatment for the injured and speeding up the post-mortem process. The minister has also given strict instructions to start the post-mortem at 6 am on Monday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the Malappuram boat capsize incident and ordered the effective coordination of rescue operations.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the Tanur boat accident in Malappuram. Have directed the District administration to effectively coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet Ministers. Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends" said CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the deceased's next of kin. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi," said a tweet from th Prime Minister's office on Sunday night.

