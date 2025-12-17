Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has asserted that the Narendra Modi–led government at the Centre could fall after December 19, citing what he described as widespread speculation around unfolding political developments. His remarks echo similar statements made recently by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan.

According to Raut, conversations within Delhi’s political circles suggest the possibility of a major upheaval that could destabilize the BJP-led government. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson claimed that December 19 could mark a “political earthquake” resulting in the collapse of the Modi government.

Responding to questions about the credibility of these claims and the alleged involvement of the United States, Raut said the developments being discussed point to the US as the starting point of this anticipated political turmoil. He added that these were the same assertions earlier made by Prithviraj Chavan and are now a subject of active discussion.

Raut further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has instructed its leaders to remain in the national capital. “BJP leaders have reportedly been told not to leave Delhi, which suggests that something significant may be underway,” he said.

Earlier, Prithviraj Chavan had also predicted a major political shift on December 19, claiming that the country would see a new Prime Minister and that the person would be from Maharashtra. He had added that the individual could belong to the BJP.