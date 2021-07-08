Decision on Kanwar Yatra in a day or two: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday (July 8) said that the decision regarding this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’ will be taken in a day or two.

He also said that the government is trying to ensure Char Dham Yatra is allowed to happen.

“As you are aware Covid has upset everything. Our effort at the moment is to somehow begin the Char Dham Yatra. A decision on Kanwar Yatra is likely in a day or two,” Dhami was quoted as saying by PTI.

Notably, the state government has moved Supreme Court against Uttarakhand High Court's order staying Char Dham Yatra.

Last week, government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal had said that Kanwar Yatra has been cancelled from Haridwar in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

“Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kanwar Yatra, held in the month of 'sawan' from Haridwar, as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 pandemic,” Uniyal said.

An inter-state coordination meeting of police officials here recently suggested that the Kanwar Yatra should remain suspended for the time being in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh government had reportedly given a go-ahead to Kanwar Yatra that would begin on July 25.

